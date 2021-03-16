close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
AFP
March 16, 2021

Merkel's party admits Covid failings

AFP
March 16, 2021

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party on Monday admitted it must manage the pandemic better after suffering heavy losses in two regional polls, six months before a general election. The centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) scored its worst-ever results in the southwestern states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to preliminary results.

