close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 16, 2021

Church cannot bless same-sex unions: Vatican

World

AFP
March 16, 2021

ROME: The Vatican on Monday said the Catholic Church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions despite their "positive elements", saying it was impossible for God to "bless sin". The powerful Vatican office responsible for defending church doctrine, The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued a response to the question, "Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?"

Latest News

More From World