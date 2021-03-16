close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 16, 2021

Iraqi drug trafficker makes daring escape!

World

AFP
March 16, 2021

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi drug trafficker being escorted to court made a daring escape on Monday when associates posing as soldiers forced police to hand him over, a police official said. The trafficker, who was not named but who is believed to be backed by a powerful armed faction, was arrested on Sunday in possession of a "large quantity of drugs" in the southern province of Missan, the official said.

On Monday, a force of around 100 policemen were escorting him to a court in Amara, the province’s capital, when armed men dressed as soldiers ambushed the convoy, forcing agents to hand him over, this police source explained.

Latest News

More From World