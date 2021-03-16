close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

Integral Martial Arts course

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

LAHORE: Referee, judges and coaching course was organised by Integral Martial Arts Association Lahore Division on the special instructions of Nadeem Chaman, President IMAF of Pakistan.

More than 50 athletes participated in the course held at Spireka Lodge Model Town. The first Integral Martial Arts Referee Judges and Coaching Course was inaugurated by Chief Guest Muhammad Shamshad Sheikh, Principal of Spireka Lodge.

President Integral Martial Arts Association Lahore Division Khawar Mahmood and Asim Awan acted as instructors in the Course. Referee Judges and Coaching Course was supervised by Asim Bhatti.

Latest News

More From Sports