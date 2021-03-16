Integral Martial Arts course

LAHORE: Referee, judges and coaching course was organised by Integral Martial Arts Association Lahore Division on the special instructions of Nadeem Chaman, President IMAF of Pakistan.

More than 50 athletes participated in the course held at Spireka Lodge Model Town. The first Integral Martial Arts Referee Judges and Coaching Course was inaugurated by Chief Guest Muhammad Shamshad Sheikh, Principal of Spireka Lodge.

President Integral Martial Arts Association Lahore Division Khawar Mahmood and Asim Awan acted as instructors in the Course. Referee Judges and Coaching Course was supervised by Asim Bhatti.