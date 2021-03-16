Railways sports activities suspended

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Sports Board has suspended all its sporting activities following government instructions due to corona pandemic.

Sports officer Tariq Mahmood said that all the sports events are now suspended for an indefinite period and all the divisional officers, officials and players have been instructed to follow the guidelines on COVID-19. He said that precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus among the players. He said that players have also been asked to maintain their fitness at their homes.