close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

Railways sports activities suspended

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Sports Board has suspended all its sporting activities following government instructions due to corona pandemic.

Sports officer Tariq Mahmood said that all the sports events are now suspended for an indefinite period and all the divisional officers, officials and players have been instructed to follow the guidelines on COVID-19. He said that precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus among the players. He said that players have also been asked to maintain their fitness at their homes.

Latest News

More From Sports