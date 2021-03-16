Nasir, Asad share Samson Memorial Golf honours

LAHORE: Nasir Irshad and Asad Zia shared the honours in Samson Memorial Golf 2021 held here. The tournament held at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course over two days was endorsed and supported by Salman Zia of SA Gardens.

Samson was a highly respected and admired caddie who died in a tragic road accident, while coming to Gymkhana to perform his duties as a caddie. This 2021 Samson Memorial Tournament was open to veteran golfers, senior amateurs, ladies and the accomplished amateur golf players.

A total of 92 golf enthusiasts engaged in the competitions. They included classy amateur players like Reza Saeed, Danish Javed, Ghulam Haider, Amir Chaudry, Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Ali Nadim and Dr Jawad Sajid, the Chairman of Lahore Gymkhana.

In the event for ladies, Ana James Gill who plays to a handicap of nine emerged as the winner with a gross score of 82. The runner-up was Zeb un Nisa and third gross was won by Sameea Javed Ali.

Net category honours went to Tehmina Ahmed who came up with a commendable score of net 72. Shahzadi Gulfam was second, while Uzma Khurshid secured the third position.

In the race for honours among amateurs, the ultimate gross section winner was Nasir Irshad of Lahore Gymkhana who showed exemplary control over his shot making and compiled a gross score of 74.

Throughout the 18 holes, Nasir Irshad executed powerful tee shots on the par fours and par fives and not once did he stray from the fairways.

Salman Jehangir displayed capable all round game but as he missed putts on two holes he was relegated to the runner-up position. His gross score was 77. One stroke behind him was the experienced Mohsen Zafar.