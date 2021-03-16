Various sports competitions postponed due to Covid-19

KARACHI: Due to the spread of COVID-19 in various cities of Punjab and some parts of KP, many sports competitions in various disciplines have been postponed, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

The PHF has closed the training camp of Pakistan senior hockey team in Lahore. Various inter-university sports competitions have been postponed which were to be held in Punjab. Inter-university girls badminton competitions, to be held at Karachi University (KU), have also been postponed, as teams from universities in various parts of the country could not come to Karachi.

The Inter University Athletic Championships for boys and girls, to be organised in Islamabad and Sargodha, respectively, have been postponed. No next date has been announced. The national junior athletics championship, scheduled to be held in Peshawar later this month or early April, is also likely to be postponed because of increasing cases of COVID-19.

Sports complexes and gymnasiums have been closed in Punjab, which has deprived a number of athletes training facilities. Sources mentioned that Ramadan would begin from the second week of April. Thus, it is believed that both national senior and junior athletics championships would be organised after Ramadan, they said.