Deer safari park set up

LAHORE:Changa Manga Deer Safari Park was inaugurated in Kasur district on Monday. The park was set up with special efforts of Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Asif Nakai. Deer Safari Park was inaugurated by Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari. On this occasion, he thanked Minister for Communications and Works Asif Nakai for providing recreational facilities to people of Kasur district. He said natural environment is very important for mental and physical development of human beings. Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to get a closer look of natural environment and wildlife.

Asif Nakai planted a tree in Changa Manga for the drive of Spring Tree Plantation 2021. “Planting as many trees as possible is the need of time. The only way to get rid of smog and pollution is to plant more and more trees," he said. Every citizen should fulfill its responsibility by taking part in this year’s spring tree plantation drive, the minister said.