GCU convocation postponed

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has postponed its convocation that was scheduled to be held on March 19 (Friday) and March 20 (Saturday).

In a press release, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the convocation was postponed due to a prevailing situation of COVID-19. He announced that all scheduled examinations were postponed for at least two weeks. “These initiatives are taken as precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus,” he said. He also clarified that there would be no online examinations as well. “All examinations will be scheduled on the campus when the University opens again in two weeks’ time,” the VC said and added the laboratories and library would remain open but for only a restricted number of research students and all administration staff should stay at home unless requested by their line manager.