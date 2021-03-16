50pc Wasa staff asked to work from home

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has implemented strict SOPs in its head office and field offices to avoid spread of coronavirus.

As per a directive issued by Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz, the SOPs communicated to all government departments by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said every director should ensure 50 per cent attendance in the field offices while the remaining 50 per cent staff should work from home. He further directed that one person will be allowed entry to submit any application otherwise entry of general public as visitors should be banned. MD Wasa said that the official letters from other offices will be received at main gate of Wasa head office. All employees will ensure the observance of SOPs and will wear face masks, avoid handshakes and keep their hands clean by frequent washing with soap/use of hand sanitizer. He also directed that official meetings may be restricted to the presence of essential members only with social distancing. The office doors and windows should be kept open to ensure proper ventilation. MD Wasa, in the directive said that use of disposable gloves be ensured while using common apparatus like computers, keyboards, fax and photocopy machines, office telephones and etc. He said all biometric attendance must be stopped and internal communication should be done through internal networking system.