Module set up to preserve historical record

LAHORE:Archives Department has initiated a programme to preserve the centuries-old historical record through digitalisation. It was explained by Secretary Archives Tahir Yousaf during a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari at Civil Secretariat here Monday.

Secretary Archives Tahir Yousaf said the department’s archives and library wings are being digitalised using modern technology. In this regard Archives Access Module has been established at the pattern of UK and USA libraries’ digitalisation. He also informed the ACS that the department has 1629 old documents of Mughal era.

Irum Bukhari appreciated the revolutionary steps taken by the Archives Department in order to digitalise the historical documents. She directed Secretary Archives to organise seminars to create awareness and interest among students about history. She asked renowned scholars, historians and researchers should be invited in the seminars. The department can benefit from private institutions which have experience in preserving historical records, she maintained.