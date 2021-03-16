Resolution in PA against high price of sugar

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the sale of sugar at Rs 105 per kg here on Monday. Hina Pervaiz Butt in her resolution said expensive sugar was beyond the purchasing power of the common man. Despite the order of the Islamabad High Court, the government has failed to ensure the sale of sugar at Rs70 per kg, she alleged. The resolution called for immediate control of the rising price of sugar.

Shahbaz condoles MPA’s death: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in NA Shahbaz Sharif condoled the death of PML-N MPA Waris Klu. Shahbaz Sharif wrote a condolence letter to Waris Klu's son here Monday in which he said that PML-N lost a sincere and loyal party worker. May Allah send the soul in paradise, he prayed.