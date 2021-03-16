IG orders action against fake complaints

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has issued instructions for taking action under section 182 of PPC against the complainants who submit false applications or get fake FIRs registered. Section 182 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) reads, “Giving false information to a public servant in order to cause him to use his lawful power to the injury or annoyance of any person.” He was chairing a meeting at Central Police Office (CPO). The IGP said legal action should be taken against those who made false applications under section 182 and planning should be done to deploy Victim Support Officer in all police stations to assist and facilitate the citizens. These Victim Support Officers will immediately receive the request of any citizen coming to the police station, assist and guide them in all stages and will be responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of the problem, he added.

He said the general image of the police can be improved only through timely measures under citizen centric policing so special attention should be paid to monitoring and inspection to maintain the utility of all service delivery projects with modern technology.

PROMOTION COURSE: Shift In-charges (SIs) promotion course has been inaugurated at Emergency Services Academy (ESA) at Thokar Niaz Beg. Opening ceremony was attended by DG Rescue 1122 Rizwan Naseer, Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid & DD (HR) Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza and a team of instructors from the Emergency Services Academy. to enhance the professional capacity, growth and development of middle managers. Rizwan Naseer said the role of middle managers is highly important as they are directly contacted by emergency staff. The professional grooming of middle managers, their understanding of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the field rescue operations, managerial and leadership skills are highly essential to ensure the uniform standard of the Service, he said. The course participants would be trained during 12-week training on general management, operations command, filed exercises, behavioural change and leadership skills.