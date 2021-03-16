Shops sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE:District Administration Lahore sealed a school and more than 20 shops in an operation to implement Corona SOPs here on Monday. Officials said Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed a private school in Phase 05, DHA. He said that the school was open and examinations were being held against the government’s direction. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 21 shops, stores and restaurants. The sealed businesses included Italian Shop, Bata Shoes, Gravity Shop, Sangam Garments Shop, China Sale Fair, Nizami Dollar Shop, CNN Nan Bakers, Bahadur Khan Nan Bakers, Every Thing Nan Shop, Nawab Garments, Mohammadi Nahari. Action against businesses was also taken at Walled City Food Street, Texali Chowk, Anarkali Food Street, Islampura market, Mall Road, Hall Road, Beadon Road, Abid Market, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad and Mozang markets. Actions have been taken on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz. He said that shops and businesses that did not comply with corona SOPs would be sealed without any discrimination.