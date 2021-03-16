16 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 16 more patients died from COVID-19 and 1,191 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the death toll reached 5,768, while confirmed cases reached 186,659 in the province. As per spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 22,916 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,536,089 in the province. After 5,768 fatalities and recovery of a total of 170,695 patients, including 943 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 10,196 active cases still remain.