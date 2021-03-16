PSG loss overshadowed by thefts at Di Maria, Marquinhos homes

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria was the victim of a burglary during Sunday’s loss to Nantes, while robbers also targeted the family home of captain Marquinhos, the latest in a spate of thefts at the club.

Thieves stole jewellery and watches from the house of Argentine international Di Maria in the western Paris suburbs, but “there was no violence” involved, sources told AFP on Monday. According to the police’s special anti-robbery squad, the player’s family was home at the time but “didn’t come across” the thieves, a source close to the case explained.

They “didn’t hear anything” during the ransacking of a safe located upstairs in the home in Neuilly, a police source added. The value of stolen goods has yet to be assessed but is said to be less than 500,000 euros ($600,000).

Di Maria last week signed a one-year extension to his PSG contract until 2022. He was replaced an hour into the 2-1 loss to Nantes following a discussion between sporting director Leonardo and coach Mauricio Pochettino.