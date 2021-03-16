Horizon Club lifts CSL trophy in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Horizon Club on Monday emerged as champions of the Chinar Super League (CSL) Season III after beating Kashmir United by nine wickets in the final played at Pavilion Cricket Ground in Sharjah (UAE).

Kashmir United opted to bat first after winning the toss but only score 46 runs in allotted five overs. Horizon Club was given an easy target of 47 runs which they chased down in only 3.5 overs at the loss of one wicket. Sufyaan (17) was the main run-getter for the winners while Imran Gujjar made 8 runs in the process.

Earlier, Kashmir United beat Fly Hawk Club in the first semi-final by19 runs while Horizon edged out Jihala Dais Club by 11 runs in the second. A total of 16 teams participated in the third edition of the league. A large number of spectators witnessed the thrilling final as events like Chinar Super League are healthy activities and need of the hour.

The captain of the Horizon Club dedicated the victory to the players and supporters of the club. He said the CSL is the biggest league of the UAE in tape-ball cricket.