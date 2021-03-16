close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
Ex-IIU president Dr Anwar dies

Islamabad

Islamabad:Noted educationist and former president of International Islamic University Dr. Anwar Hussain Siddiqui passed away on Monday.

The IIU rector, president and faculty members expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Dr Siddiqui. They said the services of the deceased for university were exemplary and his contributions for promotion of education will always be remembered.

