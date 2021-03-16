Ex-IIU president Dr Anwar dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:Noted educationist and former president of International Islamic University Dr. Anwar Hussain Siddiqui passed away on Monday.
The IIU rector, president and faculty members expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Dr Siddiqui. They said the services of the deceased for university were exemplary and his contributions for promotion of education will always be remembered.