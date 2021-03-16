Minister, US official discuss education cooperation

Islamabad: United States chargé d’affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on federal education and culture minister Shafqat Mahmood here on Monday and discussed with him the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on educational sector, universities partnership programmes, role of technology in education, single national curriculum and collaboration on technical and skill areas.

The two expressed the desire to deepen ties between their countries through consistent engagements in areas of education and culture. The minister said the Pak-US relations in the education sector were the best in the world and people of both countries were learning from each other. He highlighted the steps taken by the ministry to keep the educational process continue during the Covid-19 pandemic i.e launching of Teleschool, Radio school, E-Taleem portal, initiative of distance learning programme and online contents development.

Highlighting the use of modern technology in education, steps for better internet connectivity, teacher training and seminary reforms in the country, the minister said the results of those far-reaching reforms would be seen in next few years and will change the landscape of education and learning in the country.