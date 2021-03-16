PNCA postpones programmes due to Covid-19

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has postponed many of its programmes due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic while the rest are shifted to outdoor venues.

The following project time were revised including concert of Ustad Raza Ali Khan (Classical) - 6 pm at PNCA courtyard, Youth Drama Festival 15th-19th March 2021 - 10:00 am - 11:30 am, 04:00 pm - 05:30 pm, Bethak with Syed Farooq Qaiser - 17th March 2021 - 11:00 am. And Nowruz celebrations - 20th March 2021 - 6:30 pm. The online programs of PNCA will continue.