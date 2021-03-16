close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 16, 2021

Police receive 2,700 hoax calls each day

Islamabad

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman Monday urged the masses to avoid making hoax calls at rescue 15 so that the force could respond to criminal happenings in an efficient manner.

He appealed during his visit at the 15 office.“If we are sent to a hoax call, it will double our professional engagements and may slow our response to the genuine criminal activities,” he remarked.

On the occasion, the in-charge 15 briefed the IGP over functioning of the department and explained the procedure about connectivity between the caller and police in case of emergency.

He told the IGP that out of total 88,589 phone calls, the police had received around 81,226 fake ones during the last month.Only 10 per cent phone calls were genuine, he added.He further informed that the police received approximately 2,700 hoax calls each day which not only wasted the time of operator but also caused delay in responding to an emergency situation.The IGP directed 15 authorities to take action against the miscreants to improve the police efficiency.

