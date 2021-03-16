Justice Isa says…: Either govt is incapable or cannot make decisions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday reprimanded the government over its failure to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests for the last two months.

The apex court’s dissatisfaction with the government came during a hearing of the local body election case, with Justice Qazi Faez Isa heading the two-member bench.Justice Isa said the census was a basic requirement to run the country. “Is it not the priority of the government to release the results of the census? Despite [the PTI having] government in three provinces, no decision is being taken in the council.”

“Either the government is not capable of running the country, or it is unable to make decisions,” he said. Despite the court’s orders, the CCI’s meeting could not take place, the judge said.

Justice Isa further said the meeting could have taken place via video link, as “there were no war-like circumstances.”Meanwhile, the additional attorney general (AAG) told the court that the CCI would meet on March 24. “It is a sensitive issue, and the government wants to make a decision through consensus.”

Further, Justice Isa asked why the report of the CCI had been kept confidential. “Are good deeds kept a secret? It raises questions.”The judge, asking whether the country would run in this manner, stressed the nation needs to know what the province and centre are doing.