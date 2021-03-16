NAB chief says solid evidence of billions of rupees money-laundering by big fish

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (R) said the anti-graft body has solid evidence of corruption and money-laundering of billions of rupees by the big fish and has filed corruption references in respected accountability courts which are under trial.

“The concrete evidence of money-laundering is available as billions of rupees were laundered by opening fake accounts in the names of ‘Faluda Wala’, ‘Chabri Wala’ and ‘Papar Wala’, he said in a statement Monday. He said the NAB investigates white collar mega corruption cases and time is required to probe such cases as some information was needed to be collected from abroad. He vowed taking the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations to logical conclusion as per law. Quaid-i-Azam in his address to the assembly had identified bribery and nepotism as main curses, he added. He said there is a difference between white collar crimes and street crimes. “The NAB is committed to logical conclusion of mega corruption cases,” he added. He said the NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN convention against corruption and is chairman of Saarc Anti- Corruption Forum.