Gujjar Youth Forum launched in Bajaur

KHAR: The oath-taking ceremony of office-bearers of Gujjar Youth Forum, Bajaur chapter, was held at the hujra of Amanullah Gujjar here on Monday.

A large number of people hailing from Gujjar community attended the ceremony.Malakand Division president Raza Khan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar, president Gujjar Youth Forum, Swat, Ghualm Rabbani, chairman of Supreme Council spoke on the occasion.The speakers said that Gujjars had no union or forum in Bajaur due to which the members of the community were faced with numerous issues.

They said that now they had permanent forum, would help solve the problems being faced by the Gujjar community.Amanullah Gujjar and Ali Bahadur were elected as president and general secretary of the forum, respectively.