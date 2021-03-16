Auto rickshaw owners disrupt BRT service

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service remained suspended for some time due to the protest by the auto-rickshaw owners and drivers on Monday.

It may me be mentioned here that the plying of auto-rickshaws along the BRT route was banned recently by the relevant authorities to end the frequent traffic jams.This angered the auto-rickshaw owners and drivers who registered their protest by parking their tri-wheelers on the GT Road.

The protest created a traffic mess on the busy road at Hashtnagri. The protesting auto-rickshaw owners forcibly disrupted the BRT service operation.The commuters had no option but to alight from the BRT buses and walk to their destinations, cursing the protesters and the administration for the sufferings they faced.

The auto-rickshaw owners and drivers staged a protest on the GT Road. They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans that condemned the ban on the tri-wheelers movement along the BRT route.

TransPeshawar Spokesperson Umair Khan said that the service remained suspended for some time at around noon as protesters had entered the Malik Saad BRT Station but they did not cause any damage. He said the service was resumed after the protesters dispersed.