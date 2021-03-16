close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

12 nabbed, arms recovered in raids

Peshawar

MARDAN: Twelve people were arrested with heavy weapons and drugs in various parts of the district on Monday.

A press release said that on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted an intelligence-based operation in various areas and recovered more than 28kg charas, 269 grams “ice”, 438 grams heroin.

