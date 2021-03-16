Student who died in custody laid to rest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: The teenaged student, who had died in police custody in Peshawar the previous day, was laid to rest here on Monday. A large numbers people, including politicians and social workers attended his funeral prayer in Bar Qambarkhel area in Bara tehsil in Khyber district.
Shahzeb was a student of grade-7 and belonged to Bar Qambarkhel area in Bara. He had been arrested after he had a brawl with some shopkeepers in Peshawar Saddar. However, he was later found dead in the lock-up of the West Cantonment Police Station.
The police claimed that he had committed suicide by hanging himself. But his family rejected the claim and demanded a probe into the incident. The incident triggered widespread condemnation on the social media. The enraged elders and members of the Qaumi Council announced to stage protest and sit-in at Khyber Chowk in Bara bazaar on Tuesday.