Govt asked to hold LG polls

PESHAWAR: A former woman councillor on Monday asked the authorities to hold the local government elections or else she would move the court of law. Speaking at a news conference, Naseem Riaz said that holding of local government election was a constitutional requirement.

She said that as per the Election Act 2017, the government was required to hold the local government elections within 120 days after the expiry of local government tenure. However, she said despite the clear directives, the local government elections were not being held by the provincial government.

She said the government was using delaying tactics to avoid holding local government elections, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan had also adopted mum over the matter. Under Article 10 of the Election Act 2017, she said, the election commission could initiate contempt proceedings against the government.

She demanded the holding of local government elections or else she along with other former councillors would move the court of law so that local governments could be established and powers devolved to the grassroots level.