Unemployment woes

There is a large number of fresh graduates who have been looking for jobs without any luck. The reason poverty and crimes are increasing in Pakistan is the high rate of unemployment. In order to make ends meet, many people are forced to get involved in illegal activities.
The authorities concerned should work towards creating job opportunities for people so that they can take decent jobs and spend their lives with dignity.
Hammal Naseer Nigwari
Balnigwar