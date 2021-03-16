close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 16, 2021

Unemployment woes

Newspost

 
March 16, 2021

There is a large number of fresh graduates who have been looking for jobs without any luck. The reason poverty and crimes are increasing in Pakistan is the high rate of unemployment. In order to make ends meet, many people are forced to get involved in illegal activities.

The authorities concerned should work towards creating job opportunities for people so that they can take decent jobs and spend their lives with dignity.

Hammal Naseer Nigwari

Balnigwar

Latest News

More From Newspost