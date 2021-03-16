The deputy commissioner of Islamabad recently announced that the city’s Sector F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 would be sealed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. What I understood from this statement was that there would be no movement of any traffic or people within these sectors. However, in reality, there is virtually no difference in the movement of traffic or people.

It is the responsibility of the government to strictly enforce the laws and steps taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Mere announcements won’t give the desired results. One firmly believes that the situation can be kept under control if people wear face masks.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad