Ethan suspended as Peterborough welcome Portsmouth

LONDON: Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson will be forced to make a least one change for Tuesday night’s League One clash with managerless Portsmouth.

Midfielder Ethan Hamilton was sent off for a second bookable offence following a poor challenge on Lewie Coyle during his side’s 3-1 home defeat by leaders Hull last time out and will serve a one-match ban.

Ferguson will now have to replace him as second-placed Posh look to end a run of three games without a win, having fielded the same starting XI in all three.Defender Ronnie Edwards (muscle) and midfielders Jack Taylor (hamstring) and Flynn Clarke (hip) are all missing.

Portsmouth will head into the game with Joe Gallen at the helm after parting company with manager Kenny Jackett on Sunday.

Jackett’s near-four-year reign came to an end less than 24 hours after Saturday’s Papa John’s Trophy final penalty shoot-out defeat by Salford at Wembley and his assistant will take up the reins as the club searches for a replacement.

Midfielder Andy Cannon missed Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, while striker Ellis Harrison was also absent at Wembley as a result of a knee problem.Keeper Alex Bass continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his foot as Pompey attempt to end a run of three successive league defeats.