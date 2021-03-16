Pakistan joins OIC to observe ‘Day to Combat Islamophobia’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Monday Pakistan has joined members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in observing for the first time the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. “Marking this occasion the OIC Group will hold a high level event in New York on 17th March, 2021.”

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has been the leading international voice in raising awareness on the grave consequences of rising systematic Islamophobia and in promoting inter-faith harmony.

“In line with his vision Pakistan presented a resolution to designate 15th March as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ at the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November, 2020”.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the CFM, he said, adding the OIC was now working with the international community to commemorate this day at the global level. “The OIC’s unanimous support for the designation of this day is a reflection of the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Pakistan today joins members of the OIC in observing for the first time the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Marking this occasion the OIC Group will hold a high level event in New York on 17th March, 2021.”

According to the Foreign Office, the scourge of Islamophobia fuelled by populism hate speech and lack of knowledge and disinformation is causing unimaginable suffering to Muslim minorities around the world.

Islamophobia has taken many forms — including negative profiling mob lynching by cow vigilantes, discriminatory laws, attacks on women for wearing hijabs, ban on minarets, negative propaganda and disinformation campaign manifestos of far right parties, deliberate vandalism of Islamic symbols and holy sites, and attempts to link and equate Islam with terrorism.