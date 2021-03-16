Rangers official martyred, 8 hurt in Karachi blast

KARACHI: A Rangers official was martyred and eight persons, including the personnel of the paramilitary force, were injured when a blast took place near the city’s Orangi Town number-5 area on Monday, Geo News reported.

The injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital. Police said the explosive device was either planted by the roadside or in a motorcycle near the site. However, it could not be verified.Eyewitnesses said the intensity of the blast was so severe that people standing near the area were thrown to the ground due to the impact. Rangers and police personnel had reached the site of the blast and cordoned off the area.