Punjab, Sindh tighten coronavirus curbs

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government imposed major lockdown in seven cities, while Sindh issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Monday in the wake of third wave of Covid-19, as the country recorded 29 deaths and 2,253 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.

In a bid to curb rising coronavirus cases in Punjab, Buzdar ordered officials for ensuring implementation of updated SOPs, saying no compromise can be made on the health of masses. He said police and local administration should enforce updated business hours.

The chief minister said the government was fully aware of difficulties being faced by the business community but the government took necessary steps to stop spread of the virus.

A major lockdown has been imposed in seven cities in Punjab with effect from Monday. The lockdown will remain in force for a period of two weeks in the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, there has been a constant increase in positivity percentage in Covid 19 cases in the province, which poses a serious threat to public health.

The major lockdown will restrict the movement of the people and there will be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds of social, religious or other purposes as well as at marriage and banquet halls, community centres, and indoor and outdoor dining, however, only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed.

All markets and bazaars shall be closed by 6 pm in these seven cities, while there will be a complete shutter down on Saturdays and Sundays.However, hospitals, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, milk shops, meat and chicken shops, tandoors, fruit and vegetables shops and patrol pumps have been exempted from these restrictions.

The statement also said that there will be a complete ban on all kinds of sports, cultural and other activities and events throughout the province. Meanwhile, the Sindh government announced changing market and marriage hall timings as well as directing for 50 per cent attendance in all public and private offices under work-from-home formula with immediate effect till April 15 to control the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

The provincial government issued the new SOPs in pursuance of the directions of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) and in exercise of powers under section 3 (1) of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act-2014.

According to the Sindh government’s order, all commercial and businesses—including markets, shopping malls and marriage halls will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm except essential services like medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, bakeries, milk shops and restaurants. Amusement parks will be closed by 6 pm.

No indoor dinning is allowed, only outdoor dinning and takeaway or home delivery is allowed under the new SOPs.The provincial government announced the closure of indoor gatherings, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, cinemas, theatres and shrines.

Outdoor gatherings are allowed only in open spaces with maximum limit of 300 individuals under strict Covid-19 SOPs.The wearing of face-mask and social distancing has been made compulsory at all government and private offices and public places.

The provincial government said smart lockdowns could be imposed if need be as per earlier decisions based on disease hotspots and deemed appropriate by respective commissioners and deputy commissioners.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, about 2,253 persons tested positive for Covid 19 in the past 24 hours raising overall positive cases to 607,453, while 29 people lost their lives taking the number of national fatalities to 13,537.

Till now 261,411 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 186,659 in Punjab; 76,104 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 48,081 in Islamabad; 19,220 in Balochistan; 11,017 in Azad Jammu and Kashmi;r and 4,961 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 9,529,763 coronavirus tests, including 44,061 during the last 24 hours. About 571,878 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 1,823 patients were in critical condition.