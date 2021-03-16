PTI govt demands resignations from CEC, ECP members

ISLAMABAD: Turning its guns on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the government on Monday demanded of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and all the members of the electoral body to immediately step down for their “failure to conduct fair and transparent elections in the country”.

The whole electoral body had lost the trust of all political parties, therefore, it should be disbanded, said Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while addressing a news conference alongside Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, here.

He said CEC Dr Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP members should quit their offices to pave the way for Parliament to put a new “trustworthy team” in place to check “corrupt practices” in polling process, thus ensuring transparency in future elections.

Mehmood said it was a longstanding demand of the Prime Minister that the power of money should not be used to influence elections. For that purpose, he added, the Premier wanted the Senate elections to be held via an open ballot.

The minister said it was the sole responsibility of the ECP to ensure transparent polls. He said the government had told the electoral body to implement a system wherein it would not be possible for corrupt practices to take place. He alleged that the ECP failed to act as a “neutral umpire” hence it should resign.

Explaining the government’s demand for the ECP to be disbanded, Mehmood said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the most popular political party in the country yet it did not have confidence in the ECP. He claimed the ruling party was not the only one which did not trust the ECP. “If you ask other parties even they don’t have confidence in the ECP,” he said. The ECP should collectively resign and a new commission should be made which enjoys the trust of all parties, he added.

Mehmood said no political party in Pakistan was happy with the results of the Senate elections, adding whatever transpired during the recently held polls was a result of the ECP’s failure.

The minister also criticised an attack on Dr Shahbaz Gill, alleging the PML-N of having a hand in it. A disappointing incident took place earlier in the day in which shoes and ink were thrown at Shahbaz Gill, he said. “We condemn this attack on Gill.” He said when matters go according to the wishes of the PML-N then everything is fine. However, he added, when it goes against them then the party goes for attack.