Cop martyred, 2 injured in Jamrud firing

LANDIKOTAL: An assistant sub-inspector was martyred and two cops sustained injuries when outlaws opened fire on a police party in Ali Masjid locality in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district, officials said on Sunday.

Amjad Afridi, Station House Officer of Jamrud Police Station, told reporters that they had received a tip-off that smugglers would try to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics from Jamrud.

He said as the police party reached Ali Masjid locality, the alleged smugglers opened fire on them.

District Police Office’s spokesman Sub-Inspector Zaheer Khan told The News that the gunmen believed to be criminals and narcotics smugglers ambushed the police van. The alleged criminals fled the scene after staging the assault.

As a result, Assistant Sub-Inspector Niaz Muhammad Afridi was martyred on the spot, police said.

Two other cops identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Shaoor Khan Afridi and Assistant Sub-Inspector Akhtar Munir Afridi sustained injuries in the firing. They were rushed to a hospital.

It may be added here that a few years ago, the brother of Niaz Muhammad, who was also serving in police force, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Jamrud.

Meanwhile, a huge contingent of the police started a search operation in Ali Masjid bazaar. However, no arrest could be made.