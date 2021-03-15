Tax collection at KKH: Mansehra traders vow to move court

MANSEHRA: The political parties, traders and transporters on Sunday announced to move the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against collection of the toll tax at the Karakoram Highway (KKH) near here.

“The National Highway Authority is yet to honour the commitment made in court a year ago about execution of different projects to address the traffic issues in the city and its suburbs,” Hafiz Ejaz, the ex-president of traders body, told a news conference here.

Former member district council Malik Naveed, ex-member tehsil councillor Mian Abrar, PML-N leader Maulana Inyatur Rehman, ex-president of trader’s body Mohammad Shoaib and ex-nazim Malik Waheed were also present on the occasion.

Ejaz said that the civil society, political parties, transporters and traders had raised objections when the NHA t attempted to build the toll tax plaza at Khatain-Da-Galla in 2019.

However, he said, the NHA submitted a surety bond with Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court pleading to construct overhead bridges, underpasses and repair the KKH within six months but it deviated from its commitment despite lapse of over a year.

“We are going to the same court seeking removal of this toll tax collection plaza which is a burden on the people of Mansehra and Abbottabad as they frequently travel between these twin cities,” he said.