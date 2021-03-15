Boy killed as rivals trade fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: A fifteen-year-old boy was killed when two rival parties exchanged gunfire in the Kandokhel area of Landikotal, police officials said on Sunday.
They said that two cousins first exchanged harsh words over a piece of land that led to exchange of gunfire. He said as a result, Wajid Shinwari was killed on the spot.