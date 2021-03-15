close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Boy killed as rivals trade fire

March 15, 2021

LANDIKOTAL: A fifteen-year-old boy was killed when two rival parties exchanged gunfire in the Kandokhel area of Landikotal, police officials said on Sunday.

They said that two cousins first exchanged harsh words over a piece of land that led to exchange of gunfire. He said as a result, Wajid Shinwari was killed on the spot.

