2 women killed in N Waziristan incidents

MIRANSHAH: Two women were killed and another sustained injuries in two separate incidents in various areas of the district on Sunday.

Sources said that unidentified gunmen forced their entry into a home and opened indiscriminate fire on a woman, killing her on the spot in Azizkhel village in Mir Ali tehsil.

In another incident, a woman was killed and another sustained injuries when they were hit by stray bullets during festive firing in a wedding ceremony in Karamkot area in Mir Ali tehsil. The injured woman was taken to Mir Ali Hospital for medical treatment.