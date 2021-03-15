2 women killed in N Waziristan incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Two women were killed and another sustained injuries in two separate incidents in various areas of the district on Sunday.
Sources said that unidentified gunmen forced their entry into a home and opened indiscriminate fire on a woman, killing her on the spot in Azizkhel village in Mir Ali tehsil.
In another incident, a woman was killed and another sustained injuries when they were hit by stray bullets during festive firing in a wedding ceremony in Karamkot area in Mir Ali tehsil. The injured woman was taken to Mir Ali Hospital for medical treatment.