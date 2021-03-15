close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

Ex-senator from Bajaur dies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

KHAR: Former senator from Bajaur tribal district Abdul Qayyum Khan passed away on Sunday.

The deceased was brother of former Member National Assembly Bismillah Khan and uncle of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shaukatullah Khan, Senator Hidayatullah Khan and Inayatullah Khan.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at Nawagai in Bajaur at 3pm today.

Latest News

More From Pakistan