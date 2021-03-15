NA activities suspended till March 16 to avoid spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As precautionary measure to to avoid further spread of COVID-19, all activities of the National Assembly (NA) have been partially suspended by closing the Secretariat of Lower House of the Parliament.

Office order in this regard has been issued by the Administration Wing of the NA Secretariat, which says the decision has been taken in wake of increasing cases of corona virus. According to the decision, the offices of the Secretariat would be closed till March 16 (Tuesday) for disinfection of COVID-1 virus. Resultantly, the meetings of National Assembly Standing committees, Public Accounts and special committees have also been cancelled due to closure of offices.

The Secretariat will resume its functions on March 17 with minimum strength required necessary for carrying out official business. Heads of the Parliamentary Committee, Legislation Wings have been authorised to call minimum required staff. The Secretariat staff has been directed to immediately get themselves tested for COVID-19 in case of any symptoms of the disease. They have further been directed to wear face masks, avoid shake hands and maintain social distance as per SOPs for COVID-19 while on duty.