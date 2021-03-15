Taliban skeptical about interim Afghan govt proposal

KABUL: A Taliban spokesman has expressed scepticism over a proposal by the United States for an interim government in Afghanistan, saying transitional governments have proved ineffective and that the group’s vision for the country revolved around a strong central administration capable of enforcing their definition of an Islamic system of governance.

Washington had earlier in March proposed replacing the current government with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections are held, while a joint commission monitors a ceasefire. Under the proposal, the national parliament could either be expanded to include Taliban members or suspended until after an election is held. But Muhammad Naim, a Taliban spokesman, said on Sunday that the group did not believe an interim government could deal with the country’s challenges.

“One need only look at our country’s past experiences over the last 40 years and the wars it has witnessed. Transitional governments were formed after the American occupation, some of them transitional, others participatory, but none of them have solved the country’s problems,” Naim said.

“We want an Islamic system that is strong and independent in order to solve the country’s problems and these foundational [questions] must be taken into consideration,” he said. Naim reaffirmed the need for foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, as stated in a landmark agreement reached with the US in Doha last year.

Violence has spiked in recent months ahead of the May 1 withdrawal deadline.

Residents of the Afghan capital Kabul are terrorised by runaway crime, bombings and assassinations, and complain bitterly of security failures.