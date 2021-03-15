close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Man run over by train filming for TikTok

National

SHEIKHUPURA: A man died after he was run over by a train while filming a video for TikTok, police said here on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Asif, was shooting the video on the tracks when he was hit by the train travelling from Lahore to Narowal.

Immediately after the incident, the Railway police reached the site and moved the body to a hospital. “We are looking for his details so that the body can be sent back home.”

