Taliban skeptical about interim gov’t proposal

KABUL: A Taliban spokesman has expressed scepticism over a proposal by the United States for an interim government in Afghanistan, saying transitional governments have proved ineffective and that the group’s vision for the country revolved around a strong central administration capable of enforcing their definition of an Islamic system of governance.

Washington had earlier in March proposed replacing the current government with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections are held, while a joint commission monitors a ceasefire.

Under the proposal, the national parliament could either be expanded to include Taliban members or suspended until after an election is held.

But Muhammad Naim, a Taliban spokesman, said on Sunday that the group did not believe an interim government could deal with the country’s challenges.—Agencies