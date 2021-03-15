Taliban skeptical about interim gov’t proposal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: A Taliban spokesman has expressed scepticism over a proposal by the United States for an interim government in Afghanistan, saying transitional governments have proved ineffective and that the group’s vision for the country revolved around a strong central administration capable of enforcing their definition of an Islamic system of governance.
Washington had earlier in March proposed replacing the current government with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections are held, while a joint commission monitors a ceasefire.
Under the proposal, the national parliament could either be expanded to include Taliban members or suspended until after an election is held.
But Muhammad Naim, a Taliban spokesman, said on Sunday that the group did not believe an interim government could deal with the country’s challenges.—Agencies