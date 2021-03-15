close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 15, 2021

Taliban skeptical about interim gov’t proposal

National

 
March 15, 2021

KABUL: A Taliban spokesman has expressed scepticism over a proposal by the United States for an interim government in Afghanistan, saying transitional governments have proved ineffective and that the group’s vision for the country revolved around a strong central administration capable of enforcing their definition of an Islamic system of governance.

Washington had earlier in March proposed replacing the current government with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections are held, while a joint commission monitors a ceasefire.

Under the proposal, the national parliament could either be expanded to include Taliban members or suspended until after an election is held.

But Muhammad Naim, a Taliban spokesman, said on Sunday that the group did not believe an interim government could deal with the country’s challenges.—Agencies

Latest News

More From Pakistan