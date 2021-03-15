Three drug peddlers arrested

BAHAWALPUR: Police Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession in Hasilpur area. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Hasilpur police arrested and booked accused Nazakat, Adnan and Habib and recovered 4,520 grams hashish from their possession. WEATHER FORECAST: The local Met Office Sunday forecast a partly cloudy weather for the ity for the next 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded at 30 degrees centigrade and the lowest at 16 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours. The partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.