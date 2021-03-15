Coronavirus: Shrines closed in Pakpattan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ByOur correspondent
PAKPATTAN: On the direction of the Punjab government, the Auqaf Department closed all shrines in the district. The Auqaf Department closed the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA), Hazrat Badaruddin Ishaq (RA), Hazrat Baba Abdul Kareem Chak 34-SP and others due to COVID-19. However, the mosque of the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) remained open for five-time prayers for the people.