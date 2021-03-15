Coronavirus: Shrines closed in Pakpattan

ByOur correspondent

PAKPATTAN: On the direction of the Punjab government, the Auqaf Department closed all shrines in the district. The Auqaf Department closed the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA), Hazrat Badaruddin Ishaq (RA), Hazrat Baba Abdul Kareem Chak 34-SP and others due to COVID-19. However, the mosque of the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) remained open for five-time prayers for the people.