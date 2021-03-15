2 teachers, minor student test positive for COVID-19

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two teachers and a minor girl student of Government Girls Model Primary School of Chak 711/GB, Kamalia, tested positive for coronavirus.

The District Education Authority (DEA) closed the school for one week.

According to an official of the education department, the healthcare teams obtained randomly swab samples of all teaching staff and selected students of different government schools for COVID-19 test and their two teachers and one minor girl student of the school were found infected with coronavirus.

The official said COVID-19 positive patients self quarantined themselves at their homes.

He said more swab samples of students would also be obtained for COVID-19 test.

BANDITS KILL MAN: Bandits shot dead a man in a robbery bid on Sunday.

According to Sadr police, Usama, Jamil and Shakeel were travelling to two motorcycles and near Chak 328/JB, six gunmen signalled them to stop

but they ignored the bandits.

Over this the bandits opened indiscriminate fire at them, leaving Shakil injured who died on the way to a hospital.