Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Man dies in road accident

A
APP
March 15, 2021

SARGODHA: A man died and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Kundiyan police precincts on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Faheem, 23, of Khanqia Sarajiya, was travelling on a motorcycle with Kalsoom Bibi and Ensa Bibi when a speeding van hit them near Machli Bandh Mor. As a result, Faheem died on the spot and Kalsoom and Ensa sustained injuries.

