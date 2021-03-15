Man dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A man died and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Kundiyan police precincts on Sunday.
According to police sources, Muhammad Faheem, 23, of Khanqia Sarajiya, was travelling on a motorcycle with Kalsoom Bibi and Ensa Bibi when a speeding van hit them near Machli Bandh Mor. As a result, Faheem died on the spot and Kalsoom and Ensa sustained injuries.