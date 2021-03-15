‘Those raising anti-Pakistan slogans not to be spared’

RAWALPINDI: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Sunday said the nation was ready to respond and will hold accountable all those who raised the slogan of 'Pakistan Na Khapay' (we don't want Pakistan).

"Pakistan Khapay' (We want Pakistan) is part of our faith. Pakistan is not a slogan but part of faith of Pakistanis, but it is unfortunate that a member of the National assembly is talking about breaking Pakistan,” he said while addressing Ulema-Mashaikh Convention at Jamia Masjid Madniya here.

He said the government will fully implement the agreement on conventional education in Madaris- e-Arabia.

“We will not allow anyone to misuse the blasphemy law and thorough investigations will be held on the controversial slogans raised allegedly in Aurat March,” he said.

He said the government had recognized the Madaris education at the official level.

Ashrafi said a group wanted to use Masajid-o-Madaris to fulfill its political objectives.

“Masajid-o-Madaris have rejected those who aim to fan anarchy and chaos in the country,” he said.

He said the government was the custodian and guardian of Masajid-o-Madaris and seminaries had become stronger under the present government.

“Implementation will be made on agreement for conventional education in seminaries,” he said.

He said action would be taken against whatever happened in the Aurat March and all the responsible elements would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The organizers of the women's march are dissociating themselves from the slogans and pamphlets of blasphemy raised in Aurat March,” he said.

He said the interior ministry had been asked to conduct a full investigation so that the real situation came to light in this regard.