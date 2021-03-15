close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

Azma slams PM, NAB

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

LAHORE: A petition has been prepared against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the directions of PM’s Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement Sunday. She said Shahzad Akbar came to Lahore Friday night and the next day a petition was filed against Maryam Nawaz by the NAB. “Munshi says they have nothing to do with the NAB.

