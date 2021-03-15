Azma slams PM, NAB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A petition has been prepared against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the directions of PM’s Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar.
This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement Sunday. She said Shahzad Akbar came to Lahore Friday night and the next day a petition was filed against Maryam Nawaz by the NAB. “Munshi says they have nothing to do with the NAB.